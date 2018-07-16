Advert
Satirical show draws on Malta’s traffic congestion

Daniel Cauchi (left) and Ray Calleja in Klaċċ u Brejk

The producers of Kelma Kelma Nota Nota are staging another satirical show, starring Ray Calleja and Daniel Cauchi. Entitled Klaċċ u Brejk, this year’s show is inspired by Malta’s traffic problem and tree-less environment and features comic sketches and many musical numbers.

The duo is accompanied by the Big Band Brothers and singers Anna Azzopardi and Petra.

The show is being staged from tonight until Thursday at 8.30pm at the Greek Theatre, National Park, Ta’ Qali. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.

