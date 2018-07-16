Children coming together through art

Planets and Plates by Michelle Calleja Chehab

The Maltese NGO Kopin, in collaboration with the Qormi Leap Centre, is holding the Little Book Makers Art Exhibition, showcasing the artworks of a group of Maltese and migrant children.

Kopin offered free art sessions to a group of 20 children aged from eight to 12 between April and June. These sessions, held at Studio Solipsis in Rabat, were facilitated by local artists Glen Calleja and Sarah Mamo, with the support of Kopin’s team of volunteers.

The project was aimed at fostering integration and mutual exchange among Maltese, refugee and foreign children living in Malta while helping them explore their creativity and enhancing their skills.

The Little Book Makers programme is financed through the Small Ini-tiatives Support Scheme (SIS) managed by the Malta Council for Voluntary Sector (MCVS).

The project is officially endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

The exhibition is open every day between today and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm at 395, Victory Street, Qormi. For more information about the project, visit www.kopin.org or contact the Qormi Leap Centre on 2149 6045/2137 0788.