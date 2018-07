A music and literary event by three emerging artists is being staged in Mdina on Thursday.

André Mangion, guitarist and composer Franco Tartaglia and poetess Giulia Privitelli will present their works in the medieval courtyard of Palazzo Falson, where patrons can also enjoy a glass of wine.

The event is being held on Thursday at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, at 8pm. Entrance is free but booking is required by sending an e-mail to [email protected].