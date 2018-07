Spazju Kreattiv is broadcasting a modern take on Romeo and Juliet by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

This Romeo and Juliet is about a generation of young people born into violence and ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents.

Directed by Erica Whyman, the production stars Karen Fishwick, Bally Gill and Paul Dodds.

The screening is taking place at St James Cavalier on Wednesday at 8pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.