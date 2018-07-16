Advert
Monday, July 16, 2018, 12:57

Watch: 200 million women undergo genital mutilation (ARTE)

Practice remains common in African countries

Around 200 million women in the world have undergone FGM as children, a terrible practice which is still common in many African countries.

