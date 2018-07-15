Advert
Sunday, July 15, 2018, 17:21 by Press Association

Greenland village watches looming iceberg

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Low-lying areas of a village in Greenland remain evacuated as villagers and authorities monitor a vast iceberg for signs it could move closer or break apart, threatening the remote settlement.

Kenneth Elkjaer, a journalist with Greenland public broadcaster KNR, said Sunday the iceberg is about 500 to 600 metres offshore and "everybody is waiting to see what happens to the weather".

On Friday, 33 of Innaarsuit's 169 residents had to move to higher ground due to concerns the iceberg could flip or chunks of it could break off, causing a large wave that might flood parts of the village.

Elkjaer said that police and local authorities would evaluate the situation again on Monday.

Earthquakes and tsunamis have created major floods in Greenland in recent years.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ryanair flight loses cabin pressure, 33 hospitalised - German...

  2. Theresa May warns Tories: Back me or risk 'no Brexit at all'

  3. Woman survives for seven days by drinking SUV radiator water -...

  4. Thailand's cave boys to be discharged from hospital on Thursday

  5. Explosive devices thrown at home of Gerry Adams, Sinn Fein figure

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed