Watch: Russia hands over World Cup hosting duties to Qatar

Video: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday handed over the mantle of World Cup host to the emir of Qatar, whose country will stage the 2022 edition of the tournament.

At a Kremlin ceremony, Putin handed an official World Cup soccer ball to Gianni Infantino, head of world soccer's governing body FIFA, who then handed on the to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Putin said Russia was proud of its achievements in hosting the World Cup, and would share its experience with Qatar. The tournament will end later on Sunday with a final match between France and Croatia. 

