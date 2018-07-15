Watch: France fans ecstatic after World Cup success

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A flurry of two-quick goals in the second half helped France to clinch its second World Cup title after defeating Croatia 4-2, in Moscow.

Twenty years after winning their first world title, Didier Deschamps, member of the 1998 squad himself, saw his team leading 2-1 at half-time.

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe scored two quick goals early in the second 45 minutes to open a three-goal lead before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for his nation.

However, their late rally was not enough to avoid final disappointment as the Les Bleus held on to their lead until the final whistle.

Times of Malta was at Spinola Fan Zone, St Julian's where a large group of French and Croatian supporters watched the 2018 World Cup final, and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

