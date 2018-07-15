New start for the voluntary sector - Clifton Grima

On July 4, Parliament gave the first reading to amendments to the Voluntary Organisations Act. These amendments are about transparency and bringing voluntary organisations in line with international obligations, especially when one considers the fight against terrorism funding and anti-money laundering.

They also provide the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations with the essential tools to act against defaulting organisations.

The amendments will help the sector to grow since the process included public consultation where the voluntary organisations’ interests were taken into consideration.

The government is renouncing to the exclusive control of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector: more members will be nominated by the voluntary sector itself instead of by the government. This shows that we want to give the sector more independence.

Studying the amendments, it is obvious that they follow a sound rationality, where the final aim is to regulate the sector in line with current realities. The fact that we inserted mandatory enrolment means that now nearly every organisation shall be enrolled with the Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.

While organisations with a capital of less than €5,000 are not obliged to enrol, they shall still be obliged to notify the commissioner of their existence. This alone will enable the office to collect all essential data about the sector at large, especially in view of any investigation which might be required and enforcement procedures which might be deemed necessary.

When it comes to the provisions regulating the fight against terrorism funding and anti-money laundering, one must look at the bigger picture. These provisions derive from MoneyVal, which is an EU-wide regulation designed to tackle such cross-border problems. MoneyVal regulations are tied in with our banking and financial rating system, making these provisions an important modification to the Act.

One should also mention that the changes to the Act will enable people as young as 16 to establish and administer a voluntary organisation.

This is in line with the government’s guarantee to empower youth, sitting alongside the right to vote at general elections. Youths will have the opportunity to voice their opinions and further enhance their beliefs. This will also bring about funding opportunities for youth-related projects.

There is no doubt that the proposed amendments will be of great benefit to the sector. We will have a clearer distinction and more defined roles for the regulator (the commissioner) and the operator (the council). This separation of powers will be further strengthened with the introduction of clearer powers that will allow the sector to grow depending on its needs and opportunities.

Where is the sector heading? The amended Act will create a synchronised system in which voluntary organisations will be well aware of their rights and obligations. This will enable the commissioner to investigate and take action against organisations that breach their obligations.

We foresee that the sector will be adequately equipped so that the competence and relevant civil weight of the organisations will continuously grow. Nevertheless, we need to provide adequate training and knowledge about the significance and relevance of these legislative amendments. The sector needs to understand the outlined changes so that it may continue to flourish, not just from a legislative perspective but also in its day-to-day operations.

Voluntary organisations shall be considered the voice of society. We want to instigate dialogue and above all we need to listen to their needs. The amended Act is, after all, a means to an end: allowing the sector to grow because no one can deny that it is one that provides social benefit.

This is a new beginning for voluntary organisations and the voluntary sector in general. As Parliamentary Secretary, it is an honour to provide such legislative changes for the benefit of all.

Clifton Grima is the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations.