Today's front pages - July 15, 2018

Good morning. These are the headlines in this week’s local Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that a call for tender to provide meals at government-run nursing home St Vincent de Paule morphed into a multi-million project to extend the care facility.

In a second story, the newspaper reports that a search of Mount Carmel Hospital yielded drugs and a suspected dealer, one day after four patients overdosed on synthetic drugs.

The Malta Independent quotes junior minister Silvio Schembri as saying lessons “can be learned” from a European Banking Authority probe into Malta, but that government should not intervene in the matter.

Malta Today reports that Daphne Caruana Galizia was intentionally misled by a person who claimed to have seen Economy Minister Chris Cardona and his aide return to German brothel FKK Acapulco a second time, one day after she first alleged that the two had been spotted there.

In a second story, the newspaper reports that the Attorney General has been told to close a bribery case against John Dalli’s former canvasser Silvio Zammit, after a court ruled that Mr Zammit’s rights had been breached by the AG.

It-Torċa leads witha report about the state of PN finances, saying the party’s debts top €9.2 million, with millions more owed through its various subsidiaries.

Il-Mument reports that Malta will lose around €300 million in EU funding when the bloc’s next budget comes into effect.

Illum writes that Libya has become a gang-run drug den where many migrants are forced to work as drug mules or else get beaten.

The paper also reports that the European Central Bank will rely on the FIAU’s assessment of Pilatus Bank when deciding whether to revoke its licence, as it has been asked to do by Malta’s financial regulator, the MFSA.

Kullħadd writes that the PN is caught in a vicious cycle of infighting, with debts on the rise and now topping €20 million.