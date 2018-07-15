‘There are principles greater than orders from your superior’

On Police Day, officers were reminded by Archbishop Charles Scicluna of the importance of the Police Corps’ motto, ‘Lord guide us’. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Saturday celebrated Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on the occasion of Police Day.

In his homily Archbishop Scicluna dwelt on the importance of the Police Corps’ motto, ‘Lord guide us.’ This, he said, showed that the police acknowledged that God’s power was greater than any power in this world.

Directly addressing the police, Mgr Scicluna said: “If your superior tells you to torture a prisoner you have the duty not to obey, because there are principles that are greater than the authority of your legitimate superior.”

He added: “And this principle is valid with regard to any law or order. One cannot only consider legitimacy in such cases but also one has to intelligently consider what is being asked of them and its consequences.”

The Police Band parading down Republic Street, Valletta yesterday.

The Archbishop thanked the Police Corps for their dedication and said he that wanted to give courage to those new police recruits who were about to join the force next week.

“You do not represent any political parties, you represent the State, the Republic of Malta, in the principles of legality and democracy. You defend the principles of fundamental human rights against the arrogance of criminals and those who do not respect the law,” he told them.

Mgr Scicluna praised police constable Simon Schembri, who was badly injured in a hit-and-run incident in May and whom he visited in hospital, expressing his solidarity with all the members of the police force, who face difficulties in their everyday work.

The Mass was attended by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia, Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, members of the judiciary and senior police officers.