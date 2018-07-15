More investment in community services for the elderly needed

NSO statistics show that the number of people aged 90 or over has doubled in the past decade. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A greater focus on and stronger investment in community services for the elderly is needed in light of the ageing population, according to University of Malta gerontology lecturer Maria Aurora Fenech.

Latest data from the National Statistics Office shows that the number of people aged 90 or over has doubled in the past decade, with 2,784 now in this age category compared to just 1,355 10 years ago.

Those over 80 are also living longer, the NSO data shows, with 17,155 in 2017, compared with 1,639 in 2007.

The data therefore indicates that, whereas only 3.19 per cent of the total population made it to their 80s in 2007, now 4.19 per cent are expected to do so. “Unless we are going to focus on our community services big time, then society will be failing the older person,” Dr Fenech told The Sunday Times of Malta.

She added that elderly people always tried their hardest to continue living in the towns or villages they grew up in.

“Imagine having to uproot your life at 90, when you’ve gotten used to your surroundings, and moving to somewhere where everyone is in the same age group,” Dr Fenech said.

“On top of that you would have to build a new life.”

The lecturer added that elderly people often feel like they have their back against the wall when they seek long-term care.

Dr Fenech said that many would like to continue contributing to society, even when they were older.

“Personally speaking, I would like to continue being active in society,” she said.

“Some look for long-term care, but even then, they want to still be part of their community.”

Investing in community services also meant investing in care that would yield positive repercussions in the long term, Dr Fenech added.

“Elderly people tell me they wished they were living at home, but there was no one to take care of them, or their family is too busy.”

She added that the Active Ageing and Community Care directorate had a barrage of services that were offered to the elderly, including home help and physiotherapy.

Despite this, human resources are lacking, she said, adding that the staff was very passionate about providing services but there weren’t enough people to do so.

“We are investing in long-term care but we do not seem to have a vision of how they should be integrated or how to cater for them,” Dr Fenech said.