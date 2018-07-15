Malta taking in migrants could prove useful in the future - Muscat

Malta's show of solidarity with Italy to take some of the migrants on their way to Lampedusa could prove useful in the future when we need support, Joseph Muscat said on Sunday morning.

Speaking on One Radio, the Prime Minister referred to the latest diplomatic dispute over migrants that has seen Malta pledge to take in some of the 450 people stuck at sea on a fishing boat.

Italy has said it is seeking help from fellow EU member states to distribute the migrants, after its Home Affairs Minister Matteo Salvini vowed the country would bar the boat from its ports.

The Maltese government has not yet said how many migrants Malta has agreed to take in, but writing on Facebook, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Malta and France had both agreed to relocate 50 people each.

I spoke to #Italy PM @GiuseppeConteIT who asked for solidarity on case of boat with 450 migrants who will disembark in Italy. I confirmed that consistently with our policy, we will participate in a redistribution initiative. #Malta not only demands but also offers solidarity -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 14, 2018

Dr Muscat explained that the Armed Forces of Malta were all the time managing “tens of cases of boat crossings in the Mediterranean”.

This latest dispute was over a boat that was sailing international waters, part of which fell under Malta’s responsibility, meaning that the island was responsible for monitoring of rescuing efforts.

Malta had no right to stop the boat or tell its captain where to go, Dr Muscat said. The boat was in fact on its way to Lampedusa, however, just before it entered Italian territory, Italy insisted with Malta that it had to host them, he said.

“Malta has fulfilled all its responsibilities and will continue to follow international laws.

“Yesterday the Italian Prime Minister asked me for solidarity, just like Italy had done in the case of the MV Lifeline, even though that case was different because the captain had not followed instructions.”

Dr Muscat said he had no problem in providing support, because Malta did not only ask for solidarity, but also provided it. As we speak, he said, a group of migrants that disembarked the Lifeline were on their way to Luxembourg.

The Prime Minister suggested that refusing to offer solidarity might come back to haunt the country if it needed help in managing a future crisis, adding that he shouldered responsibility for the decision to take in migrants.

Pensions set for another increase

Dr Muscat said that pensions are set to increase again, with the details being announced in the upcoming budget speech. This is the result of the creation of more jobs that was leading to a surplus which will be distributed among those who were most in need, he said.

This year's budget saw pensioners, whether on a contributory or non-contributory pension, getting a flat €2 weekly increase.