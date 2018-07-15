Court awards worker €23,000 over ladder fall

The Malta Freeport has been ordered to pay nearly €23,000 in compensation to an employee for a permanent disability he suffered while at work in 2011. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Freeport worker has been awarded nearly €23,000 in compensation for a permanent disability he suffered while at work in 2011.

Mr Justice Wenzu Mintoff awarded Stefan Mifsud the damages after ruling that the Malta Freeport was solely responsible for the injuries he sustained on June 6, 2011, when he fell off a ladder as he was fetching items from an area in the store known as the archive loft.

The court heard that the ladder that was being used at the time was very old and had no rubber on its legs to prevent it from moving when people used it.

Mr Mifsud’s right leg got entangled in the ladder, fracturing it in two places.

He did not fall to the ground but remained dangling on the ladder with a broken foot until some of his co-workers helped him to the ground.

He was rushed to hospital where he was immediately operated on. Surgeons inserted a plate and screws into his ankle to help with the healing process.

However, he contracted a series of infections in his ankle, forcing surgeons to re-operate. He spent nearly 16 months away from work after the incident.

The court heard that the Malta Freeport continued to pay Mr Mifsud his full wages during the time he spent away from work.

The Freeport also changed all three ladders used to gain access to the loft, replacing them with modern industrial ladders. It has since also installed a metal staircase. Moreover, the management purchased a man cage which attaches to a fork lifter for workers to get to hard-to-reach parts of the store.

Mr Justice Mintoff found that the workplace was solely responsible for the incident.

He heard a court-appointed medical expert explain how Mr Mifsud underwent a number of surgeries as a result of the fall and suffered a number of complications. The conclusion was that the man would probably have further complications in the future. His permanent disability was calculated at seven per cent.

Based on Mr Mifsud’s income, and taking into consideration the permanent disability suffered and the fact that Mr Mifsud continued to receive his wages while he was away from work, the court awarded him €22,729, which included the €1,100 he spent on doctor’s visits and medication.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo appeared for Mr Mifsud. Lawyers Cynthia Borg Barthet and Ivan Gatt appeared for the Malta Freeport.