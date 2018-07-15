Winner of VW Polo competition

Maurice Mizzi, Richard Hill, Joanne Camilleri, marketing executive at Continental Cars, Mario Said and Claudette Muscat, manager at Scotts Burmarrad.

Richard Hill is the winner of the Scotts Supermarkets VW Polo competition. He was drawn from among thousands of participants who were given a competition ticket with every €40 spent at any Scotts outlet between March 5 and June 30. He is now the owner of a brand new 2018 VW Polo model.

The presentation was held at the Scotts outlet in Burmarrad, during which Mr Hill was presented with the keys to his new vehicle by Scotts Supermarkets chairman Mario Said and Continental Cars chairman Maurice Mizzi.

Mr Said said: “Scotts prides itself in an unparalleled customer service, offering exceptional products and trying to go above and beyond the average supermarket. Customers are the backbone of our business and this competition is part of the organisation’s engagement with customers, thanking them for their loyalty and giving something back in return.”