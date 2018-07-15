An exclusive party at Cawnpore Cup

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca presenting the Cawnpore Cup to the winner, Martin Arrigo.

Matthea Mercieca, Owen Bonello, Alfred Braddick and Monique Abela

On June 9, the Malta Polo Club held the most prestigious and final match of the club’s season – the Cawnpore Cup 2018.

Gifted to the Malta Polo Club in 1947, the Cawnpore Cup has been held annually with the exception of the war years. The highest handicapped polo players in the club are eligible to play in the Cawnpore Cup.

This year’s event was attended by over 800 spectators and Edwards Lowell & Hublot teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to host the Malta Cawnpore Cup 2018 Hospitality VIP area – an exclusive area set up to high specifications, with champagne and scrumptious food.

The cup was presented to the winner, Martin Arrigo, by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Bernice Scicluna, Cheryl Gafa, Daniela Said and Owen Bonello

Malcolm Lowell and Augusto Capitanucci of Hublot