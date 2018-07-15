Probationary driving licences

The penalties for driving offences should be severe enough to serve as a deterrent to irresponsible drivers. Photo: Shutterstock

I refer to the recent accident in which a number of pedestrians were injured, one of who died two days later.

Is it not time that full driving licences start to be issued in a phased manner preceded by probationary periods such as learner, intermediate, provisional and final as is done in other countries?

This suggestion was made to Transport Malta many months ago in comments submitted to it on the consultation document ‘Speed Management on Maltese Roads; Policy and Technical Guidance Manual’. Such a change is long overdue.

The stated problem was that full driving licences are obtained too easily. The suggestion was that probationary periods with zero alcohol tolerance prior to full licensing as used, for instance, in some Canadian provinces, should be introduced. This must include at least the strict imposition of a zero blood-alcohol on drivers who are not fully licensed.

If a driver who is not yet fully licensed is caught with evidence of having consumed alcohol – or commits a driving offence – then he has to start the licensing process all over again.

The report on European road safety 2011-2020 emphasises the need for a systematic improvement in the quality of the procedure for issuing driving licences. This report includes speeding, alcohol and drugs among the main causes of road death and serious injury. The report calls for measures to improve the training of new drivers, such as accompanied driving, the introduction of graduated driver licensing systems and further driver training even after a driver has passed a driving test.

To this might be added the importance of severe penalties for motoring offences. Unfortunately our judiciary are too lenient with drivers who endanger other vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and bicycle commuters.

The penalties for driving offences should be severe enough to serve as a deterrent to irresponsible drivers. Malta also lacks a provision for safety of vulnerable road users – such as the Presumed Liability principle or law.