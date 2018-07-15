Little by little Malta is joining the most liberal and progressive group of countries. We have up to now introduced divorce, same-sex marriage, the morning-after pill (MAP) over the counter, marijuana for medical use and now embryo freezing.

Judging by the recent setting up of a government committee consisting of women from the left of the political spectrum one can now forecast what is coming next.

Probably next will be surrogacy, euthanasia, marijuana for recreational use and abortion – initially under the usual conditions, namely rape, incest or handicap. This will without doubt later on lead to abortion on demand under our health system.

And now, besides the opposition of the so called ‘fringe’ pro-life group and two ex-Cabinet members, we also witnessed a rebuke from the President after she signed the Embryo Protection Act into law. However, the President did not emulate her predecessor who chose not to sign the civil unions law in his last month in office. She chose to protect her few remaining months in office by trying to please everyone but actually ended up pleasing no one.

So Malta will have become completely liberal and progressive, under the electoral manifesto disguise of equality and non-discrimination.

I pity the future Maltese generation who will have to live in this liberal and progressive Malta, where everyone is free to do whatever they like without any sense of responsibility for their actions and with all the resulting social problems. This is what happened in other countries.

What we really need to do is educate ourselves and our future generations to be more disciplined and have more self-control, to be responsible in our sexual relations, to be more altruistic and less egoistic, to encourage the natural method of fertility which is 80 per cent successful compared to the 25 per cent success rate of IVF, and not expect immediate satisfaction in everything we wish for or want.

We have a government that has created (but badly distributed) wealth, but also undermined the strong foundations of the Maltese family and society under the umbrella of equality and non-discrimination.

Our government MPs’ loyalty has been bought by giving each one of them not just the €20,000 honoraria but also other government appointments such as chairmanships of a board or authority, or highly paid consultancies. I am sure that a good number of government MPs were against the recent amendments to the Embryo Protection Act but they nonetheless chose to remain silent. This is the democracy we are living in and many of our institutions have been weakened. What happened to the Constitutional Convention?

Economic booms are not permanent and the time will come when the Maltese will become more mature and realise that they have been fooled by a little more money in their pocket. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer. The tide will turn.