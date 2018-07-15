Advert
Sunday, July 15, 2018, 00:01 by Carmel Sciberras, Naxxar

A perplexed conscience

The loyalty to a formed and informed conscience should transcend all other loyalties.

One only hopes that the President’s decision to sign the Embryo Protection Act was the result of a perplexed conscience.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Buskett negligence

  2. Conduct unbecoming

  3. Physics examination

  4. Liberal and progressive Malta

  5. Probationary driving licences

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed