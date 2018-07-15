A perplexed conscience
The loyalty to a formed and informed conscience should transcend all other loyalties.
One only hopes that the President’s decision to sign the Embryo Protection Act was the result of a perplexed conscience.
The loyalty to a formed and informed conscience should transcend all other loyalties.
One only hopes that the President’s decision to sign the Embryo Protection Act was the result of a perplexed conscience.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed