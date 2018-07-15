Advert
Sunday, July 15, 2018, 00:01

UK artist exhibits her work

Fiona Mackenzie-Spence shows her work to Augustinian Prior Fr Adeodato Schembri. Photos: Charles Spiteri

A painting and photography exhibition by UK artist Fiona Mackenzie-Spence, a Gozo resident for the past two years, is on at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria.

The paintings are abstract oils and acrylics in soft colours and texture. There is no set ‘style’… it looks though as different artists have created this work. Photography forms a major part of the exhibition with a number of photographs of Gozo and cameratechart - a method of creating art using photographs that are digitally manipulated.

The exhibition is open daily from 8am until 2.30pm and Saturdays from 9am to noon until July 29. Fiona will be at the gallery from 10.30am daily, except Wednesdays. On Saturdays she will be there from 9.30am until noon.

