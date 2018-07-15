Sign language course

Sixteen people (pictured above) have successfully completed a Maltese sign language training course held in Gozo for the second time.

Parliamentary Secretary Agius Decelis, who together with Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, presented the certificates to the successful candidates, thanked the Gozo Association for the Deaf for providing services and training to people in Gozo for the past 30 years. He stressed the importance of working together so that the disability sector continued to move forward, both in Malta and Gozo. He said Aġenżija Sapport was extending further its operations in Gozo through the Għajnsielem Learning Hub.

Dr Caruana said the Ministry’s commitment in this sector was achieving the desired results with courses previously held only in Malta were now being made available also in Gozo.