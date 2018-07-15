New jobs scheme launched

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna launched a scheme of refund for employment in Gozo at the new offices of the Gozo Business Chamber in Victoria.

The scheme will aid the private sector to create more jobs in Gozo. The financial assistance is in the form of a refund of 30 per cent of the employee’s salary up to a maximum of €6,000 for every new employment as of January 1, 2018 with a minimum of a three-year contract.

Dr Caruana said such initiatives would increase employment in the private sector. She thanked Minister Scicluna for his continued support for Gozo. Minister Scicluna said he was proud to be launching such a scheme. Such schemes would help to mitigate other negative factors that the private sector, particularly in Gozo, was continually facing, he said.

The chamber’s vice president, Joseph Borg, thanked Ministers Caruana and Scicluna for the initiative which he described as very important for the private sector. He also lauded the fact that the chamber’s new premises were used for the launching of the new scheme.