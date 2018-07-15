Advert
Sunday, July 15, 2018, 00:01

Health screening held for first time

The first healthy athletes screening event was held at the Gozo Sports Complex in Victoria. The aim of the event was to provide a health screening/check-up and to inform the person concerned and their carers of any needs to be seen to.

General health, oral hygiene and dietary choices were some of the topics dealt with.

The Special Smiles Screening was organised by Gabriella Gatt, Special Smiles Malta clinical director assisted by members and staff of the Faculty of Surgery, University of Malta.

Dr Gatt said there cannot be good general health unless the mouth was healthy too. Poor oral health and poor dietary choices were linked to obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and respiratory problems especially among the elderly. Recent studies have shown that dementia was also linked to oral health. The event was also opened to students with disabilities attending Gozo State and Church schools and to people with disabilities and their carers living in various homes and centres.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. UK artist exhibits her work

  2. Sign language course

  3. New jobs scheme launched

  4. Corpus Christi College Choir performs at Victoria cathedral

  5. Health screening held for first time

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed