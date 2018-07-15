For your diary

• Today, Victoria celebrates the feast of St George. This year marks the 179th anniversary of the first titular artistic statue of St George treasured at St George’s basilica. The procession with the statue of the saint will leave the basilica at 7pm and return at around 10.30pm, followed by the Beatus Georgius antiphon.

• The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be celebrated at Ta’ Ħamet church, limits of Xewkija, tomorrow. Church rector Mgr Carmelo Hili will say Mass at 6am. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and a pilgrimage with the statue of Our Lady.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Xewkija District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• The third edition of Marsal Musajk is being held in Triq il-Port, Marsalforn, on Saturday. The public is invited to join mosaicist Mary Portelli and her students in making mosaic panels for a stairway in Marsalforn. The activity starts at 8pm until 11pm. Everyone is invited.

• Anastasia Pace is holding an exhibition of Calypso sculpture and paintings, entitled Paths, at the Gozo Ministry’s exhibition hall, St Francis Square, Victoria. It is open daily from 8am to 1pm up to July 31.

[email protected]