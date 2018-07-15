Corpus Christi College Choir performs at Victoria cathedral
The Corpus Christi College Choir, under the direction of Robin Walker, gave a concert at the Gozo Cathedral. The concert, entitled Sing Joyfully Unto God, was part of the UK choir’s Malta tour in collaboration with the Gaulitanus choir. The UK group was led by Corpus Christi master Stuart Laing and his wife Sibella, who has a very strong relationship with Malta being the daughter of the last British Governor of Malta, Sir Maurice Dorman.