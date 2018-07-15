Marsovin’s wine festival returns

Marsovin will be holding its annual wine festival at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, between July 20 and 22 from 8pm to 1am.

There are some events in the local calendar that simply exude a sense of summer – and this event is one of them. The location alone is something to be savoured – with majestic views from the Valletta bastions, overlooking the Yacht Marina and Sliema harbour.

As always, the festival will feature daily performances from some of Malta’s top entertainers, as well as a vast selection of over 30 certified DOK- and IĠT-quality wines from grapes grown around Malta and Gozo.

The wine will be served from a variety of bars carefully spread across Hastings Gardens, and will use the tried-and-tested token system that encourages patrons to taste and enjoy the selection of quality wines made available, without over-consuming. Due to the popularity of the event, an entrance fee for all those attending will be introduced. Marsovin said this is to better control the number of people present, which will positively enhance the overall experience.

This year Marsovin has created a dedicated ‘Wine Educational Area’ that will offer fun and interactive ways for guests to learn more about wine. Perfect for viticulture novices and enthusiasts, it will feature a blind tasting of a selection of wines, followed by an explanation of each one, and the opportunity to win a prize. To book a place, [email protected] winery.com.

Marsovin has also engaged various restaurants and caterers, who will showcase their cuisine in a small but tempting selection of dishes at reasonable prices. Asian fusion restaurant Temptasian will man a sushi bar; Bottegin Palazzo Xara will set up fresh pasta dishes; Eat Me I’m Famous will offer pizza; The Palace Hotel will be present with cold cuts and cheeses; Fat Louie’s will serve some of their signature dishes; and The Pulled Meat Company will prepare an array of Maltese dishes.

The artists in this year’s line-up include Red Electrick and The Travellers, as well as Vinyl Paradise, a cutting edge blues band; Swing Nuages, a fun-loving gypsy swing and manouche jazz band; Relikc, which specialises in creating the perfect blend of funk, soul and rock; and Analise Cassar & Band who will be singing along to some popular tunes.

A fee of €20 per person will be paid on entrance. This includes wine tokens and a Premium Festival Wine Glass, which can be used on the night and then taken home. Wine tokens can be exchanged at all wine bars in the form of a taster, by the glass or by the bottle. Entry tickets can also be purchased in advance from The Master Cellar in Naxxar and Marsovin Cellars in Paola.

For more information, visit www.marsovinwinefestival.com.