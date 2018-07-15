Best cuisines on show in Mdina

The Malta International Food Festival is a convergence of joyful celebrations of the world’s best cuisines. The festival will deliver patrons an opportunity to interact, share passions and indulge in freshly-prepared food from all around the globe.

The festival has established itself as one of Malta’s leading family events and yearly attracts thousands of locals and tourists. This year over 60 participants will prepare fresh food, exhibit their products and promote different cuisines in a unique atmosphere. This year’s food festival is expected to be the biggest ever.

The redolent smell of American, German, Italian, Spanish, oriental, Thai, Indian, Greek, Belgian, British, Lebanese and obviously Maltese food shall invade the Mdina ditch. Along the four-day festival chefs will be preparing more than 100 different dishes. A number of scrumptious surprises together with live cooking shows and spectacles will be the order of the day. Freshly prepared desserts to beat the summer heat will be also served.

Food for vegans, vegetarians, along with gluten-free products will also be available.

The Mdina ditch will be carefully decorated to add to the wonderful atmosphere at this amazing site.

Patrons will be entertained with live performances offering the likes of Malta’s finest artists. A special area overlooking Mdina bastions will host activities by Heritage Malta, linking Maltese gastronomy with history. Maltese craftsman and artisans will be having their own stands while artists will be painting live the astonishing scenery of Mdina.

A special area for children will be set up with activities, games and food. The area will include bouncy castles, face painting and other interesting games. A number of food producers and local importers will be offering various offers and tasting free food. On July 19, free prizes will be drawn on the hour.

Entrance will be free of charge. Tokens can be purchased and redeemed for food. Drinks, including a variety of quality wines, will be available to purchase inside the ditch at reasonable prices. A park and ride service will be offered from Triq l-Infetti, Rabat.

The Malta International Food Festival is being held on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and next Sunday from 6pm.

More information can be found on www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com.