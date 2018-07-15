Air Malta introduces new inflight catering service

With the summer months upon us, our little island is experiencing an influx of tourists who treasure the beaming sun, golden sands and crystal blue waters of this Mediterranean archipelago, while the locals look for seasonal breaks and adventures to new or familiar destinations. Since Air Malta’s inaugural flight back in 1974, the national airline has made connecting Malta to the rest of the world easy.

It does not come as a surprise, then, that Air Malta has decided to accommodate the increasing number of passengers with comfortable, quality flights.

The airline has just introduced a brand new and revamped inflight catering service as of July 12, the latest upgrade to Air Malta’s strategy to enhance its customer experience and offer more competitive fares, following the introduction of Go-Light Product last year.

The catering service is set to offer a selection of over 70 quality food and drink items that are available for purchase on the majority of all Air Malta flights. The food items on offer have been selected from reputable brands to provide only the best quality products. In fact, the menu has been specially prepared by one of Malta’s most respected chefs.

So what can we expect from the menu? The airline aims to suit the palates of guests coming from various countries. Taste the flavours of the Mediterranean, indulge in exotic tastes and experience the succulent aromas of the east. Fresh and hot items will also be available for longer flights and passengers can either pay by cash or credit card, while the service will remain complimentary for business class passengers.

As expected, the airline is offering a menu built on extensive research and consumer testing engaged by local and foreign experts, and promises to cater for everyone’s tastes as well as amend the menu seasonally based on customer opinion.

One thing is definitely clear: Air Malta is focusing on improving the airline’s service by taking on the feedback received by passengers and providing them not only with quality snacks, but also with a variety of choice.

The national airline seems to really be taking off with exclusivity, a fresh approach and brand new flavours. Question is, where will you fly to?

(Content provided by Air Malta)