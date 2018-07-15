Embracing femininity

The spring/summer 2018 Karen Millen collection sees workwear reimagined to embrace powerful femininity with contemporary silhouettes and considered fabrications.

Tailoring is done the 2018 way, shirts are reinvented – tied, wrapped, draped, belted and embroidered – while trousers come wide, tapered, sporty or cropped. Suiting showcases the true atelier ethos with razor-sharp cuts, cinched waists and corsetry details allowing for a dramatic silhouette. Colour and print add a new dimension – crisp white and black sit-back with neutral pinstripes, stylised micro-florals, Prince of Wales checks and leopard.

Sports-luxe influences can be seen across languid shapes and easy styling pieces in a colour pallet of cream, navy, mustard and forest green, while the hero trench is given an update in patent nude, vibrant mustard, leopard print and classic camel.

Wardrobe staples are elevated with volume sleeves, folds, drapes and sheer detailing across jersey, while knitwear is upgraded with embroidery, tie backs and twists.

Bold, unabashed femininity is embodied in the evening and occasion wear offering. From floor-sweeping sequin styles to crisp white tailoring and figure-sculpting midis, each piece oozes allure. Dresses are mini, midi, maxi, fitted, fluid and structured, complete with graphic embellishment, cut-outs, striking palettes and cinched waists. Polka dots play a key role, adding an air of fun and flirtation to a monochrome colour pallet.

For a refreshing alternative to dresses, a tux redux emerges with a crisp white three-piece suit and tailored jumpsuit offering a modern interpretation of glamour. Jumpsuits in flowing silks of paint box colourways from bold purple, crisp apple green and tangerine with prints of trailing oversized wisteria and painterly tropical blooms can be worn both day and night.

The first high-summer holiday collection from Karen Millen is inspired by sun-soaked destinations, featuring breezy separates in distinctive Ikat prints, crochet and embroidery. The range features iconic swimwear in classic black with peek-a-boo lace-up detailing, monochrome print and bold pink colour pops. Hero pieces include sheer, printed palazzo pants and wrap dresses in tones of tangerine, pink, blue and white plus crochet and tasseled cover-ups, perfect for beach to bar.

