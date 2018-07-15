Studying the Baroque age

The University of Malta’s International Institute for Baroque Studies is offering a Master of Arts in Baroque Studies in the forthcoming academic year.

The course will introduce students to the political, intellectual, religious and scientific scenario of Baroque Europe. They will also study its aesthetic heritage – its architecture, fortification building, city planning, landscape design, painting and sculpture, together with the conservation of such heritage. Lectures are often supplemented by site visits.

The institute also offers a Diploma in Baroque Architecture and a Pre-Tertiary Certificate in Baroque Architecture. Students may also embark on research at doctoral level.

For more information, visit the website below or send an e-mail to [email protected].

Applications may be submitted online at the website below until 2pm on Thursday. Against higher fees, late applications may be submitted until August 31 and very late applications until September 30.

www.um.edu.mt/iibs

www.um.edu.mt/apply