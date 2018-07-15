Study units at University open to public

The University of Malta is offering the public the opportunity to register to attend a range of study units forming part of its Programme in the Liberal Arts and Sciences (Plas) between October 2018 and January 2019.

The units on offer during this first semester include subjects such as Malta’s archaeology, geography, law, Dante, psychology, history of art, Russian opera and Blockchain technology.

The programme offers specialised ‘Plas Tech Units’ in areas of ICT, such as Java development, 3D modeling, and smart contract programming.

Each unit consists of 28 hours of lectures, normally held between 6 and 8pm, spread over 14 weeks.

The programme allows students the flexibility of registering for any and as many units as they wish.

The Plas units are open to students or graduates seeking opportunities for personal as well as professional development.

For information on the units and application fees visit the website of the Centre for the Liberal Arts and Sciences (Clas) below.

For further enquiries, e-mail [email protected] or call 2340 3772/3.

The closing date to submit online applications is September 10.

www.um.edu.mt/clas