Students raise hot topics with Speaker in Parliament
A special session of Parliament was recently with students from Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Naxxar, during which a discussion was held with the Speaker Anġlu Farrugia on various topical subjects, including the rights of women and unborn children; the media and citizens – the right of freedom of expression and of association; art in the national education curriculum, fine art and popular art in the V18 cultural programme; air pollution and the use of electric vehicles; and the protection of the country’s natural environment, historical heritage and outside development zones. Photo shows the students with the Speaker (foreground), teachers and Parliament staff.