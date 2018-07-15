Online medical programme launched in Malta

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo (fifth from left) and Benny Borg Bonello, secretary of National Commission for Further and Higher Education (first from left) with other officials at the programme launch.

European Digital University (EDU) is offering students in Malta the possibility of enrolling on an online medical degree programme beginning in November 2018, complemented with clinical training in Germany.

The programme consists of a three-year Bachelor of Medicine followed by a two-year master’s degree in human medicine, comprising at least 5,500 hours of theoretical medical education via digital learning and practical clinical training in hospitals. It has a certification of at least 300 ECTS, and is accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education.

EDU is a brand of Digital Education Holdings Ltd, which is licensed by the Maltese authorities as an institution of higher education. EDU’s clinical partner is Helios Kliniken GmbH, and the clinical training will be conducted at various teaching hospitals in Germany, including in Berlin, Erfurt, Krefeld, Oberhausen and Wiesbaden.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, who was present at the launch of the programme, commented: “Digital learning makes an important contribution to the broadening of medical education and training. Combining online instruction in diverse teams with the clinical training at the patient’s bedside in high-quality regional hospitals holds great promise for many regions that currently lack sufficient numbers of qualified medical personnel.”

The annual tuition fee is €19,500.

For more information visit the website below.

www.medical.edu.eu