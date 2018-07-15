Meeting for prospective Junior College students

A series of orientation meetings for students interested in attending the Junior College in the forthcoming academic year will be held on Thursday at Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta, Msida.

Students whose surnames start with the letters A to C are to attend the meeting starting at 8.30am; students with surnames starting with D to M at 10am, and those with surnames starting with N to Z at 11.30am.

During the meeting, which will be addressed by college principal Paul Xuereb and other officials, the prospectus of the various courses and programmes on offer during 2018-2019 will be distributed. The prospectus will be available online at the link below as from Friday.

The prospectus includes all the information necessary for students to choose their subjects and apply. It is also an essential guide for students during their time at the college.

As from October, the college will offer the following study programmes:

the two-year Matriculation course; a two-year Special Programme for National Team Athletes; a one-year Special Programme for Medicine and Science Oriented Students; a Special Programme for Students with Disability of up to four years; and one-year evening practical courses in Biology and Chemistry.

The college will offer a guidance service to help students in their choice of subjects as from July 23. Students who require guidance are to call 2590 7201.

http://jc.um.edu.mt