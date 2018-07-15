Mcast holds ‘fishy’ event

Participants watching a live fish cooking session.

A fish-themed culinary and educational event for all the family was recently held at the Centre for Agriculture, Aquatics and Animal Sciences of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) in Qormi.

During the event, entitled ‘Food from the Sea – Is-Sajda u t-Tisjira’, chefs from the Mediterranean Culinary Academy conducted live fish cooking sessions and partici­pants tasted different types of fish and acquired their recipes. A talk about the benefits of cooking underutilised fish species to enjoy a balanced, healthy diet, was also held.

During the event, which was also held to mark the European Maritime Day, the centre launched the Malta Small-Scale Fisheries Network and distributed information on small-scale fishing and its importance in the Maltese islands.

The Centre for Agriculture, Aquatics and Animal Sciences, which forms part of Mcast’s Institute of Applied Sciences, offers courses in fish and animal management and horticulture.

The fish management courses also consists of class lectures, research, practical sessions, as well as on-the-job learning. These are ideal for students who go on to work in the aquaculture, fisheries and aquariology sectors.