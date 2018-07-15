A three-year, part-time Master’s in Maltese Studies will be offered by the University of Malta starting in October.

The course will address such questions as ‘Who is a Maltese?’, ‘What constitutes nationality, affinity and belonging?’ and ‘If there was a Maltese identity in the past, what will this be like in future?’.

Students will look into themes such as ethnicity, politics, governance, migration, society, food, agriculture, environment, religion, archaeology, architecture, law, medicine, music, museums, archives, language, literature, art, heritage and identity.

The master’s, comprising of 11 study units, is both a research training degree and a free-standing course drawing on expertise from a wide range of disciplines in different faculties. The third year dedicated to a dissertation on a relevant topic.

The course is open to applicants with a first degree at any grade or others with other academic or professional qualifications and experience.

For further information call the University’s Institute of Maltese Studies or the Admissions Office on 2340 3305 or 2340 2566 or visit the website below. Applications are to be submitted by 2pm on Thursday. Late applications may be submitted up to August 31 against a higher fee.

https://www.um.edu.mt/courses/overview/pmmtspet8-2018-9-o

www.um.edu.mt/apply