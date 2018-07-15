Weekly consumer advice

▪ A lifetime guarantee may not include everything consumers think that it includes.

▪ To know what a lifetime guarantee includes, consumers should request the seller to provide them with the guarantee’s terms and conditions.

▪ Consumers should check whether the lifetime guarantee refers to the product’s life or the consumer’s. Usually it refers to the number of years the product is reasonably expected to last.

▪ Promised commercial guarantees must always be provided in writing to consumers.

▪ Advertised commercial guarantees are legally binding even if not mentioned in the contract of sale.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]