President’s engagements

9am The President presides over a roundtable discussion facilitated by The President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President attends a meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President meets Dolores Sammut Bonnici, President of the Malta Employers’ Association, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The President receives Joachim Calleja, principal and chief executive officer of Mcast, together with Frederick Schembri, president of the Board of Governors of Mcast, on a courtesy call, at The Palace, Valletta.

10am The President presides over and addresses a press conference, organised to launch the conservation project of the d’Aleccio affrescoes, at The Palace, Valletta.

11am The President meets Ioan Iftimia, representative of the Romanian Orthodox parish of The Birth of St John the Baptist, at The Palace, Valletta.

4.30pm The President receives the team members of Pietà Hotspurs Nursery FC, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President meets the cast and crew of MADC’s As You Like It, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

3pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President delivers a speech during the launch of ‘Access to Healthy, Clean and Fair Food: An Exploratory Study of the Maltese Scenario’, published by the National Observatory for Living with Dignity and the National Centre for Family Research within the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President meets Adrian Delia, Leader of the Opposition, at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives staff members of the Corradino Correctional Facility, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

Noon The President inaugurates the 16th edition of Oħloq Tbissima, at St Joseph’s Home in Santa Venera.

5pm The President receives representatives of the Chamber of Fashion Malta, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President presides over the inauguration of Ġnien is-Solidarjetà, an initiative by the President, in collaboration with the local councils of Siġġiewi and Qormi, and supported by José Herrera, in recognition of the support given by the L-Istrina 2017 beneficiaries.

Saturday

8.30pm The President attends the annual concert by tenor Joseph Calleja in Floriana.

Sunday

11.15am The President visits a fundraising event organised by the MDH Strina Help Fund, in aid of L-Istrina 2018, in Sliema.