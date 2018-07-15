Pharmacies open today - July 15, 2018
9am-noon
Empire Pharmacy Branch, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 85 77);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be next to Żejtun parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.