Sunday, July 15, 2018, 06:41

Malta SIR hosts summer party with Temple Concierge

The Prime Minister’s wife, Michelle Muscat, with Malta SIR directors Roger Strickland Jr and Michael Zammit.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty recently co-hosted a summer party with Temple Concierge. The event was attended by local and international clients, key business partners, influencers and friends. The crowd enjoyed the networking opportunity, refreshing drinks and delectable hors d’oeuvres in the Portomaso Marina quay, surrounded by berthed yachts and luxurious properties serving as a backdrop – a style synonymous with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand and Temple Concierge.

For more information, e-mail [email protected].

