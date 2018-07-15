Lifecycle Challenge presents new 2018 kit to Foster Clark

Lifecycle founder Alan Curry presenting the new Lifecycle Challenge 2018 kit to Foster Clark’s head of HR, Steve Vella.

A group of 20 Lifecycle Challenge cyclists, accompanied by the back-up team staff, presented their 2018 kit to Foster Clark’s head of HR, Steve Vella. Foster Clark is the title sponsor of Foster Clark Lifecycle Challenge 2018 for the second consecutive year.

Lifecycle (Malta) Foundation founder Alan Curry thanked Foster Clark for its support. He said: “Working alongside with Foster Clark, an established Maltese brand with a strong foothold in the Gulf, among other regions, has helped us in organising this year’s Lifecycle Challenge. This year’s Challenge participants will be cycling from Dubai to Salalah in Southern Oman.”

Lifecycle (Malta) Foundation is celebrating the 20th anniversary since it was founded by Mr Curry. Every year, Lifecycle holds a gruelling cycling challenge, each time in different countries to generate the necessary funding for Lifecycle Foundation’s mission, that is to raise money for life-saving equipment to help people suffering from kidney failure and to raise awareness about organ transplants in Malta.

Vella added: “We are proud to be of assistance to the Lifecycle Challenge. The team’s great endeavours and efforts to raise money to support kidney disease patients is simply admirable.”

Foster Clark was founded in 1967 by Paul Busuttil, with its products now available in more than 80 countries, and enjoyed by an ever-increasing number of consumers across the world.

For more information about the LifeCycle Foundation and the LifeCycle Challenge 2018, visit www.lifecyclechallenge.com. One can donate online or by sending an SMS to 5061 7370 to give €2.33, 5061 8920 to give €6.99 or 5061 9229 to donate €11.65. You may also donate by calling 5160 2020 to give €10, 5170 2005 to give €15 or 5180 2006 to donate €25.

One can also donate to Bank of Valletta account number 14814521017.