Announcements - July 15, 2018

CAMILLERI. On July 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, PAUL, passed away peacefully at the age of 68, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his sons Andrea and his fiancée Sarah, and Alessandro, Catherine, widow of his brother Joe, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 16, at 7.40am for Balzan parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

FAVA. On July 14, FRANCES, widow of George, at the age of 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Rita and her husband Mario, Antoinette and her husband Saviour, Carmen and her husband Anthony, Joe and his wife Marthese, Anna and her husband Mario, Marylou, widow of her son George, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 16 at 7.45am for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS. On July 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, Minka nee Kovacic, aged 98, widow of Henri, passed peacefully away surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Marinka, Anna, Nadine and Gianni Merola, and Tanja, widow of the late Joseph Cassar, her grandchildren Mateja and Reuben Farrugia, Giovanni and Martina Merola, Valentina and Michael Camilleri, Giuli and Luigi Reale, Caroline and Pio Valletta, her great-grandsons Max, Alex and Giogio and great-granddaughters Ginevra, Gina and Stella, all her relatives and many friends in Malta, Slovenia and Italy. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

RUGGIER. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOSEPH MARY at the age of 61, at his home in Richmond, BC, on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Joe was born in Malta on July 26, 1956, and emigrated to Canada in 1981. He married Maria Julia Raminhos Lourenco in 1984, with whom he raised their daughter, Sarah Thérèse. Joe attended St Aloysius’ College followed by a BA (1st Class Honours) in English from the Royal University of Malta and continued his studies in Canada. Joe was passionately dedicated to establishing himself as a successful literary artist with a deep love for poetry. His life’s work reflected his deep roots in both Malta and Canada. In his final days, he worked fervently, translating works by Dun Karm Psaila. Joe was predeceased by his beloved mother Maria Ruggier (née Micallef). He leaves to mourn his loss, Sarah Thérèse and Maria Julia, his father Alfred, his six siblings Paul, Fred, Louis, Mario, Anna, Marisa, aunts, uncle, in-laws, many cousins, nephews, nieces and great-niece and nephew, residing in Canada, US, Malta, Ireland and Kenya. Prayers and funeral Mass will be held at St Paul’s Catholic Parish in Richmond, BC on July 18, at 7pm and July 19 at 10am respectively followed by burial at the Gardens of Gethsemani in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found at https://kearneyfs.com/obituaries/joseph-ruggier or on Joe’s personal website www.mbooksofbc.com. May he rest in peace.

SALIBA. On June 20, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, Canada, ENA, née Grech, beloved wife to Alfred, loving mother to Keith, wife Barbara, Joanne, husband Aldo and Kevin. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Mariuccia, Paula and Lily and her brother Tony. Ena was a nanna to six and bużnanna to one. She will be missed by other relatives and friends in Canada, Malta and Australia.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In memory of my husband Albert (Buggy). Margaret.

CASSAR – MISAEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten. Valerie, David and Doreen, Josabeth, Felicity and Joe, Joseph John and their families.

CONTI BORDA – GEORGETTE. On the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her son Alfred and his wife Monica, her daughter Vivianne and her husband George Gusman, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

FARRUGIA – ROSE neé Falzon. In loving memory on the third anniversary of her passing away on July 14, 2015. Always remembered by her sons and their wives, grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the parish church of the Transfiguration (Our Saviour), Lija, today at 5.30pm.

FRY – CYRIL CHARLES. Remembering our precious dad, especially today.

To be with you in the same old way

Is our dearest wish today.

Sleep well dad. Dorothy and Edwige.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA, née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

SANT – RONNIE. Remembering our dear brother with love and gratitude who went to meet the Risen Lord 84 years ago. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Rose, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and their families.

SCERRI. In loving memory of PAUL on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. His family, colleagues and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

