Stevie Awards issues call for entries for women in business

The Stevie Awards, organiser of the world’s premiere business awards programmes, has issued the call for entries for its 2018 (15th annual) Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Entry kits and complete details on the competition are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

The awards are produced by the creators of the American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honour the achievements of working women in more than 90 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, Women Helping Women, Employee of the Year, Woman-Owned or -Run Company of the Year and Innovator of the Year. All female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organisations they run, worldwide, are eligible to be nominated.

The final entry deadline is August 22, but late entries will be accepted through September 28 with payment of a late fee. Finalists will be announced on October 4, and the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners will be revealed at a gala awards dinner at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York on November 16.

Most categories require the payment of an entry fee for the submission of a nomination, but several categories require no fee, including most of those honouring women in the non-profit and governmental sectors, Female Employee of the Year and Start-up of the Year categories.

Marty Stanley, president of Dynamic Dialogue and a 2017 Silver Stevie winner, said of her win: “Winning a Stevie Award is really fabulous because 18 years ago I left the corporate world to start out on my own, and I wanted to start coaching. People would ask me ‘Can you really make a living doing that?’ so receiving the Stevie Award for Executive Coaching and Coach of the Year is testament to my personal success. The Stevie Awards raise the bar for every industry so women can keep making a difference in all organisations.”

The 2017 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflected a diverse group of large and small organisations around the globe.

The 2018 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be judged by more than 200 leading professionals around the world, and nominees will have access to all of the judges’ comments and suggestions about their nominations.

Information on how to enter the 15th Stevie Awards for Women in Business can be found on the awards website at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.