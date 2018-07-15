Presentation focuses on commercial creativity

Jonathan Dalli, founder and managing director of The Concept Stadium, with lecturers from GCHS.

Jonathan Dalli, founder and managing director of The Concept Stadium, delivered a presentation to the marketing lecturers from Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary about the firm’s experience in the marketing industry and why it positions itself as a group of urbanites who have commercial creative credentials.

Whilst hosting the lecturers at its offices in Naxxar and speaking about the company’s ethos, Mr Dalli mentioned how as a start-up, The Concept Stadium had always looked at delivering visually appealing activations which ultimately yield a return on investment from a client’s perspective.

“Marketing always starts with crafting a strategy and is followed with a plan of action. In any activation or go-to-market campaign, we always strive to discuss with our client why we are proposing such a campaign, which allows us and the client to formulate a result in the form of KPIs, which also keep us accountable to deliver the brand’s commercial priorities,” Mr Dalli added.

While discussing successes and failures, from winning pitches to losing others, as well as landing international brands on its portfolio, Mr Dalli also mentioned the importance of keeping the think-tank fresh. Eight years down the line and with a team of commercial creatives including studio, digital, social, public relations and web capabilities, the company stills thinks of itself as a start-up in its way of thinking. They operate in a mission-driven culture, to bring ideas to life while constantly pushing the envelope through innovation.

http://conceptstadium.com