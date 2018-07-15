New package makes buying of first property easier

Frank Salt Real Estate has launched a new package dedicated to first-time buyers in Malta and Gozo. Recognising the impact that rising property prices may be having on first-time buyers keen to start out on the property ladder, the company pooled its resources together with a selected list of key partners to give a boost to first-time buyers and make that first, most important investment of their life that little easier and more affordable.

The real estate firm has tied up with partners such as APS Bank who will contribute up to €250 towards notarial fees; with Gasan Mamo Insurance to reduce the cost of first-year building insurance by 50 per cent; with Vella Falzon Home to give up to €8,000 in discounts based on spending in their stores on kitchens, home furnishings and other products; and with ITC to provide 35 per cent discount on white goods and 30 per cent discount on lighting.

Financial incentives alone may still not be enough

When combined with the government exemption on stamp duty of up to €150,000 made available to first-time buyers, leading to a further reduction in costs of up to €5,250, this may well be the time to take that first step towards becoming a proud property owner. The new Frank Salt First-Time Buyer Package is expected to be embraced by many people in the market who are looking to make that first big step of purchasing their first home.

Company director Godfrey Swain said: “The team at Frank Salt has nearly 50 years’ experience and expertise in the local market with a dedicated team of consultants who understand that buying that first property can be a stressful, confusing and time-consuming experience.

“They also recognise that financial incentives alone, such as the First-Time Buyer Package, is of huge assistance, but may still not be enough. Frank Salt Real consultants will provide the final guidance and expertise needed to make the right decision at the right time by supporting clients in all their needs, matching their budgets and requirements against the vast database of properties the company holds.”

