MIA passenger movements up 14.6% in June

The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially erased the previous week’s 0.871 per cent gain, having declined by 0.501 per cent, to close at 8,668.684 points – reaching a turnover of €1.1 million. Activity was spread across 18 equities of which 10 fell and five gained ground.

Last Monday, Malta International Airport published its traffic results for June 2018. The positive trend experienced during this year persisted throughout June as well as passenger movements were up by 14.6 per cent over the previous year as the airport managed an average of 156 take-offs and landings per day.

This growth in passenger numbers was in line with a 15.1 per cent increase in aircraft movements and a 14.4 per cent improvement in seat capacity.

Most of the airport’s top markets registered significant growth, particularly Spain which registered an increase of 49.1 per cent. This was the result of the introduction of three new routes to Malaga, Seville and Bilbao, as well as an enhanced flight frequency to Barcelona.

The board shall be meeting on July 25 to consider and approve the company’s interim financial statements for the first half of 2018 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Despite the positive traffic results, the local airport operator’s shares were only negotiated across eight deals of 9,602 shares and closed unchanged at €5.05.

Bank of Valletta plc shares added to the previous week’s 0.9 per cent increase, having advanced by 0.9 per cent over 50 transactions of 137,515 shares, to close at €1.76.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares oscillated between a weekly high of €1.86 and a low of €1.83, to ultimately close at a three-month high of €1.85, as shareholders await the financial results for the first six-months of 2018 to be announced on August 6, 2018.

The banking equity increased by 0.5 per cent and witnessed 24 trades of 85,396 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares fell by €0.26 or 11.4 per cent across two deals of 11,067 shares, closing at a low of €2.02.

FIMBank plc announced that its board will be meeting on August 14 to consider and approve the consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The equity was not active last week.

The insurance and investments services provider Mapfre Middlesea plc registered a 2.1 per cent decline in its share price as 4,968 shares changed ownership over five transactions, to close €0.04 lower at €1.90.

Malta Properties Company plc shares extended the previous week’s 3.9 per cent drop, having slipped by 1.6 per cent across three deals of 3,134 shares, closing at €0.492.

Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc shares reversed the previous week’s increase to close €0.04 lower at €0.85.

In the same sector, MIDI plc shares closed in the red after having registered three consecutive weekly gains. The equity fell by 0.8 per cent as 117,370 shares changed hands over 12 transactions and closed at €0.486.

Trident Estates plc shares partially erased the previous week’s 3.2 per cent gain, having decreased by 0.8 per cent over three transactions of 2,360 shares, to close at €1.30.

The food and beverage supplier Simonds Farsons Cisk plc recorded an increase in its share price for the fourth consecutive week, having advanced by 0.7 per cent as three deals of 8,337 shares were executed, closing €0.05 higher at €7.20.

Plaza Centres plc shares increased by 2.9 per cent on one trade of 1,000 shares. The mall owner’s shares closed at €1.07.

Main Street Complex plc shares declined by 0.8 per cent as four trades of 17,570 shares were executed, closing at €0.665.

Shareholders of Tigne Mall plc as at close of business on June 25, 2018 will receive a net dividend of €0.0128 per share next Wednesday.

GO plc shares appreciated by €0.14 after having closed in the red for two consecutive weeks.

The telecommunications services provider’s shares were active on four deals of 6,822 shares and closed at €3.44.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) shares fell by €0.05 as 53,181 shares changed ownership across three trades, to close at an 11-week low of €0.61.

Loqus Holdings plc shares fell by 14.3% – adding to the previous week’s 30 per cent decline.

The I.T. equity witnessed seven transactions of 186,156 shares and closed at yet another all-time low of €0.06. Meanwhile, RS2 Software plc shares closed unchanged at €1.20 as three deals of 12,090 shares were negotiated.

MaltaPost plc shares added to the previous week’s 2.4 per cent decline, having decreased by 0.6 per cent across five transactions of 12,086 shares, closing at €1.65.

PG plc witnessed the highest turnover of 278,665 shares spread across 14 trades. The retail and supermarkets owner registered no change in its €1.33 share price.

In the corporate bond market turnover increased to €3 million from the previous week’s €1.9 million. A total of 33 bonds were active of which 10 increased and eight declined.

The 5% Dizz Finance plc Unsecured € 2026 increased by 0.5 per cent, after having registered three consecutive weekly declines, to close at €103.50.

The 5.1% 6PM Holdings plc Unsecured € 2025 recorded the best performance, having recouped by 2.2 per cent, after having stumbled by 6.6 per cent in the previous week.

The I.T. services provider’s bond closed at €94.95 as 43 deals worth €638,697 were executed.

The 5.75% Medserv plc Unsecured USD 2026 headed the list of fallers, having declined by 2.9 per cent over three trades worth $68,172. The 4.25% GAP Group plc Secured € 2023 was the most liquid issue, with a turnover of over €1 million, closing at €102.50.

In the sovereign debt market 22 issues were active of which 11 advanced and eight lost ground.

Turnover fell to €1.7 million from the previous week’s €2.4 million. The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) registered the best performance, having increased by 0.4 per cent, to close at €106.95.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors, or related parties, including the company and their clients, are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

One may obtain more details through Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta (tel: 2122 4410) or email [email protected].