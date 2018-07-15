Malta Bankers’ Association acknowledges retiring secretary general James Bonello

The Malta Bankers’ Association has recently hosted farewell drinks for its long-standing secretary general James Bonello who retired after a distinguished career in banking and 14 years of service to the MBA.

The reception was held at the Caprice Gardens and Lounge of the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard and was attended by senior representatives of the Maltese banking community and the supervisory authorities.

While expressing thanks and appreciation to Mr Bonello for his years of service, MBA chairman Marcel Cassar said: “Today we are also celebrating a long, distinguished career in banking and financial services that dates over half a century.”

He referred to the fact that Mr Bonello’s tenure of office coincided with the association becoming a full member of the European Banking Federation upon Malta joining the EU, marking the start of an interesting and enriching experience for the MBA reaping the benefits of the international network, resources and overall ‘platform’ that the federation provides. It also became an intensely demanding time for the association, throughout which Mr Bonello was running the MBA with the same vigour, sharpness and motivation as ever.

Mr Bonello joined Barclays Bank in 1965 and his career progressed rapidly, eventually with Mid-Med Bank leading to a series of senior secondments, first in 1988 to the Malta Development Corporation, then to the newly-created Malta International Business Authority – MIBA - which over time evolved into today’s MFSA, where he served as CEO.

He was called back to Mid-Med Bank in 1994 to run its newly-created international banking subsidiary Mid-Med Bank Overseas. With the takeover of HSBC in 1999, Mr Bonello became head of commercial banking and in 2002 the first Maltese executive director on the bank’s board.

In 2004, he joined the association as secretary general where he served until last May and in the process, also sitting on the executive committee of the EBF and on the boards of the Depositor Compensation Scheme, the Investor Compensation Scheme, the Forum for Financial Stability and Finance Malta, among others.

Those who were present at the event included Central Bank of Malta deputy governors Alexander Demarco and Oliver Bonello, former MFSA chairman Prof Joe Bannister, Depositor Compensation Scheme chairman Robert Caruana, various bank CEOs, senior executives and MBA board members, including vice chairman Andrew Beane and former chairman Mario Mallia.