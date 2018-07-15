Lidl Malta donates €10,000 to five NGOs as part of 10th anniversary

Recipients of the five NGOs who received €10,000 from Lidl at the presentation ceremony.

Lidl Malta – with its eight outlets spread around the Maltese Islands – is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark this milestone, the company organised a number of activities and events for its employees, its clients and Maltese society in general. One of the events taken up by Lidl Malta, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, is the donation of €10,000 worth of Lidl Malta vouchers given to five NGOs representing different sections of the Maltese community: Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Dar Merħba Bik, YMCA, OASI Foundation and The Island Sanctuary.

These five NGOs received the donation during a ceremony at Lidl Malta’s Head Office in Luqa. “We have the Maltese society at heart and realise the importance of our role in the community. We consider ourselves to be part of the society in which we operate and we want to make our contribution not only through our daily work but also through practical and locally rooted initiatives. Our anniversary is a special occasion, therefore we want to share our success by celebrating with our clients, employees and the community which surrounds us. We have chosen these five NGOs because they touch different social aspects, all of which are equally important,” Mark Farrugia, regional director of Lidl Malta, said.

Apart from this donation and the local CSR projects being carried out on a monthly basis, Lidl Malta was once again the main sponsor of the annual Puttinu Cares Football and Volleyball Marathon earlier in May and will be supporting the President’s Fun Run later this year.