Jeep scoops multiple awards

Jeep serial-winner in the 2018 OFF ROAD Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards.

Jeep has underlined its legendary offering by winning a host of top honours at the German SUV and 4x4 title OFF ROAD Magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

With 174 models competing across 13 award categories, the Jeep brand stood out by winning two coveted first places. The iconic Jeep Wrangler won the ‘Off-Roader’ A category for the fifth consecutive year, taking 29.4 per cent of the expert readers’ votes – well ahead of the second-placed (23.9 per cent). It was also the first time the all-new Jeep Wrangler (JL), the fourth generation of the original off-road vehicle, received the OFF ROAD readers’ award.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Renegade was named Best ‘Subcompact’ SUV in the C category, for a fourth year in a row. The Renegade was the first choice of OFF ROAD readers, earning 16.8 percent of the votes. This was a particularly impressive achievement as the Renegade is the first Jeep model ever to run in the sub-compact SUV class. Its unmistakable Jeep design, as well as its class-leading 4x4 capability, were particularly well received with OFF ROAD readers.

The flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee achieved second place in the B category ‘luxury Off-roader’, ahead of all other imported brands in Germany. The all-new Jeep Wrangler placed second in the ‘Newcomer’ category – the model has yet to be launched in Europe and has never actually been seen on European roads.

The OFF ROAD Awards started in 1982, giving enthusiastic readers of the specialist 4x4 magazine the chance to vote for their favourite models. Over 43,500 readers took part in the 2018 edition of the OFF ROAD polls.

For further information on Jeep and its current vehicle line-up, visit the Jeep showroom in Psaila Street, Birkirkara, call 2269 2215, send an e-mail to [email protected] or log on to the Jeep Malta Facebook Page.