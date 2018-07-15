Insurance firm supports local missionary organisation in Ethiopia

The Living Waters projects’ main aim is the supply of clean drinking water.

GasanMamo Insurance is once more reaching out to the community and supporting more philanthropical and missionary organisations. The insurance company will be assisting the Living Waters Mission team in their challenging task to give a helping hand to people in Ethiopia.

This hardworking Maltese team manages to put their missionary spirit into action by offering time and talents to alleviate the dire living conditions of underprivileged communities in Ethiopia.

Without doubt, the supply of clean drinking water continues to be the main emphasis of Living Waters projects. Year after year, the team sponsors projects that bring life-giving water to thousands of children and families in Ethiopian villages.

Only 42 per cent of the popu­lation has access to a clean water supply

Through these projects, illnesses such as cholera and typhoid fever are drastically reduced. The five-member team that undertook the trip to Ethiopia last April were under the helm of team leader Manuel Chetcuti. The Maltese team also included Maurizio Lapira, Stef Cordina, Emmaunel Degiovanni and Sarah Bowman.

“Like many other African countries, parts of Ethiopia face water shortages, poor sanitation and a lack of access to clean water sources. Unfortunately, only 42 per cent of the Ethiopian popu­lation has access to a clean water supply and just 11 per cent of that number has access to adequate sanitation services.

“At GasanMamo we feel it’s our duty and obligation to assist missionary organisations such as Living Waters Mission, in facili­tating their job when they dedicate themselves to helping others in need,” said managing director Julian Mamo.